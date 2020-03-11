ABSA Cup winners to pocket K600, 000

- Local
ABSA Cup winners to pocket K600, 000By Abraham Kalito on 11 Mar 2020
ABSA Bank, the sponsors of the ABSA Cup Zambia, has announced a massive increment in the prize money with winners poised to pocket K600, 000 from K400, 000 in 2019.
Speaking during the Cup draw in Lusaka, Tuesday, ABSA chief executive officer Mizinga Melu revealed that the prize for the coach of the tournament, players of the competition and man of the match have also been increased.
“This year, we continue with the better ABSA Cup. And what’s really exciting about this cup is that the prize money has continued to increase. In 2018, we were at K3 million, in 2019, we were at K3.4 million and this year, we are happy to announce that the prize money is K3.8 million. And by prize money here, I am taking about the whole tournament in terms how much we are going to spend. Let me just proceed and talk about the prize money and how much each segment is going to be,” she said.
“For the tournament winner, we increased the amount this year to K600, 000. And the runners up, the amount remains at K250, 000 and for the coach of the tournament, the amount increases from K18, 000 to K20, 000. The man of the tournament, the money increases also to K20, 000. The man of the match, he gets K10, 000. And the media awards will be worth K200, 000. So this is really exciting for us and for the first time, we are really enhancing sports journalism.”
And Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said the development resonates with government’s desire to improve sports countrywide.
“This surely is Zambian Premier Cup, nothing more. Such initiatives resonate well with government’s drive to develop sports activities for active youth participation and substantial sports development. The ABSA Cup remains a top ranking cup,” said Mulenga.
Meanwhile, 2019 ABSA Champions ZESCO United have been drawn against Forest Rangers with the match slated for Ndola on Saturday, March 21.
Super league side Nkana will take on National Division one opponent Kitwe United on Sunday, March 22.
NAPSA Stars will square off against Kabwe Warriors on the same day in what will be the second quarter final match. Green Eagles will play its academy side Young Green Eagles, with the match scheduled for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
