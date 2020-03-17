Damiano Mutale sues Kamanga, Kashala and 5 others

Soccer administrator Damiano Mutale has dragged Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga, his general secretary Adrian Kashala and five others to court for allegedly breaching a court order.

Mutale claims that Kamanga and others, whilst acting together, ignored a court injunction ordering them to halt the electoral process, thereby committing contempt of court.

He claims that a court order was served on Kamanga on March 11 but that he and the others went ahead and conducted elections between March 12 and 15.

“Whereas your attendance is necessary to answer to the complaint of Damiano Mutale, the offences known as contempt of court. And whereas it is alleged that you Andrew Kamanga, Adrian Kashala, Ronald Hatoongo, Steve Nyondo Alistair Kaleji, Bazolo Mseteka and Christopher Munachuka on dates unknown but between 12th March 2020 and 15th March 2020 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did commit contempt of court by proceeding to hold and conducting the FAZ electoral process and Elections in breach of the court order dated 11 March 2020 contrary to section 116(1)(i) of the penal code CAP 87 OF THE LAWS OF Zambia,” the court document states. “You are hereby commanded in the name of the President to appear in person before the honourable magistrate at Lusaka on the 20th day of March 2020 at 09 hours and every other subsequent day the matter maybe adjourned to.”