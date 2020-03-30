Kaindu gets Buildcoin job

- Local
Kaindu gets Buildcoin jobBy Abraham Kalito on 30 Mar 2020
Ndola based Super League side Buildcon Football Club has appointed Kelvin Kaindu as Head coach, taking over from Noel Mwandila who was fired just after two months on the job.
While most clubs have put their ‘tools down’ and are currently inactive due to the Covid-19 epidemic, Buildcon however, kept themselves busy. The Super League side announced via social media that Kaindu would be assisted by Boyd Mulwanda while Ivan Zoric would work under him as Technical Director. The appointment however will only last until the end of the 2019/2020 season which has since halted.
“Buildcon Football Club conﬁrms the appointment of Kelvin Kaindu as Head Coach, he will be assisted by Boyd Mulwanda and Ivan Zoric as Technical Director. The duo will be in charge of the Team up to the end of the 2019/20 season,” read a statement.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
