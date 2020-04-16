Konkola Blades Chairperson Bernard Mwanza dies

- Local
Konkola Blades Chairperson Bernard Mwanza diesBy Abraham Kalito on 16 Apr 2020
Chililabombwe based national division two side Konkola Blades Chairman Bernard Mwanza has died.
Club acting general manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda announced in a statement that Mwanza died early yesterday after a short illness.
“Konkola Copper Mines plc (KCM) regrets to announce the death of Konkola Blades Football Club Chairman Bernard Mwanza on Thursday, 16th April 2020 after a short illness. The late Mr. Mwanza was re-appointed Chairman of Konkola Blades FC in October 2019 to spearhead the revival of Konkola Blades, which currently plays in the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Provincial Division Two League on the Copperbelt. He had also served the Club in the same capacity between 2011 and 2014. The late Mr. Mwanza was Manager Engineering at KCM’s Nchanga Open Pit mine in Chingola. He also previously served as Vice Chairman of another KCM sponsored outfit, Nchanga Rangers Football Club for over three years from 2007. The company has lost a gallant a dedicated employee and an avid football administrator, who was committed to the plan to ensure Konkola Blades bounced back to the top league of the FAZ. The funeral is being held at House Number 15, Kirilabombwe Drive, Kamenza in Chililabombwe. Konkola Copper Mines extends its condolences to the family of the deceased, the Konkola Blades Executive Committee, supporters and entire football family. We wish the family God’s grace during the difficult times.”
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
