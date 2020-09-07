PREPARE for your engagements in the CAF champions league and Confederations cup as you will be flying the country’s flag high, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged Zambian envoys in the two competitions.

Nkana and debutants Forest Rangers will represent the country in the CFA champions league while Green Eagles and Napsa stars who are also debutants will play in the Confederation cup respectively. Kamanga says Zambia stands a chance to retain its stature as a top league on the continent if its envoys in the respective CAF competitions play impressively.

“Zambia will once again enjoy a four club threshold in terms of representation in CAF competitions. The four club representation is an unequivocal endorsement of our league that stands sixth on the African continent. Our league enjoys massive following across the continent and has become a model with other countries following our example in terms of management. Our broadcast partner SuperSport has stayed faithful to the Zambian game as we enjoy coverage whilst they have pulled out of various other countries. We do not take this partnership lightly as it remains one of the greatest selling points of our game. I have no doubt in my mind that this partnership can only grow stronger,” Kamanga stated.

“However, that is not my focus for this week but rather a call to our continental envoys to diligently prepare for their engagements as they will be flying our country’s flag. A good showing by our envoys will ensure that we retain our stature as a top league on the continent and hopefully push ourselves to a level where we can have six clubs in continental championships. On our part, we are always available to provide support to our members. I am aware that the national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and his technical bench have offered themselves to the teams participating in continental games on an advisory capacity.”

He also stressed the need for competitive edge in the local league, saying a cadre of competitive clubs translate into a stronger national team.

“Naturally, we will expect the whole country to rally behind the continental envoys as they defend our country’s pride and honour. Thirteen-time Zambian champions and continental debutants Forest Rangers will represent the country in the CAF Champions League while Green Eagles and Napsa Stars will play in the Confederation Cup,” said Kamanga. “Ultimately, a cadre of competitive clubs in our leagues will translate into a stronger national team. Remember we have the Chan coming up in January next year to which we have already qualified. We will be looking to have a strong squad to represent up in Cameroon.”