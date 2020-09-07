WINGER Lameck Banda has joined Israeli side Maccabbi Netanya on a three-year deal from Russian club Arsenal Tula.

The former Buildcon and Zesco United star failed to break into the starting 11 at the Russian club and has seen his stint at Tula come to an early close as a result.

He joined Tula in July last year but failed to emulate his compatriot Klings Kangwa, who has since impressed at the club since his arrival.

Prior to joining Maccabbi Netanya, Banda was scheduled to join another Israeli side, Betar Jerusalem, but the former seems to have hijacked the deal.

Although Banda impressed during his trial, he only managed to get himself a few games in the league, mainly coming off from the bench and was yet to score a goal for Tula.