DEFENDING Champions Nkwazi opened their Micheal Thole Elite Chess League title defence on a high note after beating Napsa B 6-0 at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) in Lusaka.

Played under the auspices of the Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA), the tournament returned behind closed doors in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID -19.

In the ten team league, the police outfit beat Napsa B 6-0 to run home the biggest winners on the day while PCZ beat Kalingalinga 5-1 to open their account.

In another match, Green Buffaloes were too strong for Lusaka Knights as evidenced by a 5-1 win while Red Arrows recorded the same margin against LIYOCA.

The only stalemate of the day was between Green Eagles and NAPSA A who played to a 3-all draw.

Meanwhile, Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) president Mukubulo Chilufya pledged to contribute K10, 000 to next weekend’s cage match that will precede league games.

Chilufya also hailed the LPCA committee for seeing to it that the league resumes after it was put on hold following the upswing of COVID-19 cases in the country.

LPCA chairman Willian Jilowa thanked CFZ for the support.