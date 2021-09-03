A VISA glitch has knocked midfielder Clatous Chama out of today’s game against Mauritania, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has revealed.

Chipolopolo have suffered setback ahead of today’s match against Mauritania with midfielder Chama ruled out of the game after failing to travel.

According to a FAZ statement availed to Goal Diggers by Football House, communications manager Sydney Mungala said Chama had remained behind in Morocco to resolve his Visa issues.

“Following a visa hitch, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and all stakeholders that newly signed RS Berkane midfielder Clatous Chama will be unavailable for Friday’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Zambia and Mauritania. Chama, who had initially joined the Chipolopolo camp in Morocco for the international camp, could not be allowed to travel out of Morocco with the team on September 1, 2021, following unresolved visa matters with his club,” read the statement in part.

“The RS Berkane midfielder was in Morocco to complete his move from Simba SC and has since returned to his club to resolve the matter. FAZ is, however, hopeful that the matter will be resolved before Tuesday’s home match against Tunisia in Ndola.”

Despite Chama’s unavailability, coach Beston Chambeshi is not short of options but the player’s skill will greatly be missed.