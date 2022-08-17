ZAMBIA Sugar has weighed-in with a whooping K171, 000 towards the hosting of the Turn Park Cycling Race slated for this weekend in Mazabuka.

More than 110 cyclists from across the country are expected to take part in the race that has the elite and intermediate categories.

Cycling Association of Zambia (CAZ) President Andrew Chibuye confirmed the development in an interview, stating that all was set for the event.

According the race plan, elite competitors would race over 1030 km while the intermediate riders are expected to go over a distance of 60km.

The Elite cyclists are expected to race from Mazabuka Golf club to the Turn Park junction in Kafue while the intermediate would cycle from Mazabuka to Chikankata turn-off and back.

“Everything is set for the race this weekend. The Turn Park race has been sponsored by Zambia Sugar after they pumped a sum of K171, 000 to earn the naming rights. We have successfully met the budget and we are urging all cyclists to come and enjoy the race,” Chibuye said.

He said Atlasmara has also come on board to help sponsor the competition.

“We want to say thank you to the corporate world for coming on board to ensure we meet the budget. We are looking forward to exciting races and we wish all entrants all the best,” he said.

Chibuye said the cyclist have been drawn from Nakambala, Twin Palm, Kitwe, Kabanana, Kansanshi and Lusaka cycling clubs among many others.

Zambia’s representatives at the Commonwealth Games in Cycling Obert Chembe and Davies Kawemba are also expected to take part in the competition.

CAZ has lined up a number of other races this year that include the Kansanshi weekend race and the national individual time trails

championships.