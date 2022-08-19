ZAMBIA will face Sierra Leone in the second round of the 2023 Total Energies Morocco Under – 23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set for Morocco in October.

The junior Chipolopolo are exempted from playing the first round and will only begin their AFCON journey with an away second-round fixture against the Leone Stars on the weekend of 21-23 October before hosting the Stars a week later.

The fixture was confirmed at the draws for the qualifiers held at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday afternoon.

The U-23 AFCON tournament will be played in Morocco in June 2023.

Zambia featured at the 2019 edition of the U-23 AFCON in Egypt and fell out at the first round.

During the 2019 edition , Beston Chambeshi coached the team but FAZ is yet to make a decision on who will guide the team at the this year’s edition.