THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has named Red Arrows football club technical director Oswald Mutapa as the new Under-23 head coach, taking over from Beston Chambeshi. Meanwhile, the FAZ also unveiled the under-20 technical bench led by coach Chisi Mbewe. The former U-20 coach will be assisted by Power Dynamos trainer Mwenya Chipepo, Kansanshi’s Boyd Mulwanda, Tenant Chembo, and Kalililo Kakonje who will serve as goalkeeper trainer. Also joining the technical bench is 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain Christopher Katongo who has been deployed as a physical trainer. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Mutapa said he was ready for the challenge and is hoping to inspire the team to achieve the set target. “It’s a great feeling…...



