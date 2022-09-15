WOMEN’s national team defender Margret Belemu has joined Turkish Women’s Super League side Hakkarigucu Sports Club on a short-term deal. The Copper Queens defender will team up with countrymate and midfielder Misozi Zulu who has been at the eastern Turkey side since October 2021. The duo played a crucial part in Zambia’s success at the 2022 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women’s Championship where the Copper Queens bagged a historic gold. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Belemu said she was excited to start her new journey, adding that hard work and discipline had paid off. “I’m excited to join the club and looking forward to the journey. I’m hoping to give my best and easily settle in quickly. I think hard work and…...



