RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says Angolan giants Premeiro de Agosto are a beatable side and people writing them off are not doing any justice. And Mbewe said the return leg fixture set for Sunday in Lunda, Angola, is one that the team will need to make a strong statement about their capabilities. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Mbewe said Agosto were beatable just like any other team Arrows has faced. “We are heading into the return leg knowing very well that we have a huge mountain to climb. They (Agosto) are a beatable side and trust me the team we faced last year was far much stronger than the team we faced at Heroes stadium. Yes, we lost but…...



