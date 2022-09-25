STRIKERS Rachael Nachula and Rachael Kundananji have been named in the 32 member provisional squad ahead of an international friendly match against the Netherlands on October 6 in Breda. The two strikers together with Barbara Banda controversially missed the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) due to gender eligibility reasons. But according to the team list released by FAZ yesterday, coach Bruce Mwape has handed a call up to the two strikers who ply their trade in Spain and will join Grace Chanda and Banda to offer the technical bench more options upfront. Mwape has retained 17 players from the 23-member squad that won the Cosafa Cup last month and eight foreign-based players. Both Zambia and Netherlands are preparing for…...



