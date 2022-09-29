FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has revealed that Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone and his supporting cast will remain in charge of the national team as the association searches for a new permanent head coach. Kashala says the executive committee will be meeting next week to draw the road map of the recruitment process for the next Chipolopolo gaffer. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Kashala said only after the meeting next week would the association ascertain whether they would hire an expatriate or local coach. Kashala said he was confident that they had enough time to hire a coach before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers resume in March next year. The FAZ general secretary said the association would…...



