NIGERIAN Legend Emmanuel Amunike says he is ready to help Zanaco dominate the MTN/FAZ Super League after six barren years. Speaking during his unveiling ceremony, Thursday, Amunike who qualified Tanzania to the Africa Cup in 2019 after 39 years hailed the Zanaco management for the opportunity given to contribute to the growth of the club as consultant. Amunike said his objective is to create a good legacy at the club and help players develop into better players who will fight for the team’s success. He said Zanaco was a big club that deserves to be top of the MTN Super League table, adding that his immediate task is to find solutions to winning. “We want to win our next game…...



