ZESCO United coach Mumamba Numba says lack of composure and luck in front of goal cost them maximum points against Power Dynamos in the week six MTN Super League fixture played at the Levy Mwanawansa stadium in Ndola. Zesco now shifts attention to the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Royal AM of South Africa set for next weekend. “I think we were just unlucky in front of a goal. We dominated play throughout the game but our final third was not good. We tried to force off the goal, but our players were a bit in a rush to take the chances. We now shift attention to our CAF game against Royal AM which is coming…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.