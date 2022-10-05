THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has challenged the Under-20 national team to go and perform to the satisfaction of the many Zambians that believe in the team ahead of the COSAFA Championships that kick off this Friday in eSwatini. Speaking when he addressed the team at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) before departure for eSwatini, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala urged the team to show total commitment and qualify Zambia for the Under-20 2023 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations. Kashala said FAZ had done its part and what remained was players living to the expectations of the general public. “As FAZ, we challenge the team to perform to the satisfaction of the over 18 million Zambians that have…...



