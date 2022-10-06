INCUMBENT Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) vice president Leslie Chikuse says he is eying the top job to take the game of chess to the next level. A total of 20 candidates have successfully filed their nominations for various positions with Chikuse being the only candidate challenging incumbent CFZ president Mukubulo Chilufya for presidency. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Chikuse said he is the right candidate to unlock and take the game of chess to the next level. He said his immediate task when elected as president would be breaching the gap between the youths and the current strong players. “Yes, I’m challenging for the CFZ presidency because I feel I’m the right candidate that is capable of taking the…...



