ZESCO United head coach Mumamba Numba has challenged his strikers to be more clinical on target when the team clashes with Royal AM in the CAF Confederations Cup first leg of the second preliminary round of qualifiers on Sunday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium, South Africa. Speaking in an interview before departure, Wednesday, Numba said Sunday’s encounter against the South African side is redemption time for some of his strikers who have missed numerous chances in front of goal in the league “It is redemption time for some of our players, especially for the strikers after missing numerous chances in the league. They need to show that they can play and score goals for the team. We are challenging our…...



