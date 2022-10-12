UNDER-23 coach Oswald Mutapa has roped MUZA FC in-form striker Andrew Phiri into his squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON first-leg qualifier fixture against Sierra Leone set for October 22 in Liberia. Phiri was summoned to the squad as a replacement for Ricky Banda who reported for camp with a knee injury sustained during the MTN Super League fixture involving his side Red Arrows and Nkwazi at the weekend. Speaking in an interview after Tuesday’s morning training session, Phiri said the team has a lot of work on its shoulders and will do everything possible to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup. Phiri said he is hoping to replicate the good form he has been enjoying at the club level…...



