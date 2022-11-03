Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks to stakeholders during the launch of the 2022 Ngoma Awards on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

SPORTS minister Elvis Nkandu says the government has left no stone unturned in terms of technical and financial support for the Zambia zone 6 youth team including chartering a plane for the athletes. Malawi is hosting the 10th edition of the Youth Region five Zone six games in December this year where 16 countries and 2000 athletes are expected to take part. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Nkandu said 2022 has been a fruitful year in Zambian sport and the government is showing its enthusiasm for that by giving 100 percent support to the zone 6 youth games team. Nkandu said the government had already started the process of chartering a plane to ferry all Zone six bound athletes into…...