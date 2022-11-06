GREEN Buffaloes women’s team coach Charles Haalubono says the team is still learning to compete at a high level after losing to Simba Queens in the last group game of the CAF Women’s Champions League. Buffaloes suffered a 2-0 defeat to finish third in Group A behind hosts AS FAR and Simba Queens. Haalubono said in a post-match interview that Buffaloes went into the tournament to learn and had set the target of reaching the semi-final. “We came here to learn, that’s why our target was to reach the semi-finals. We were going to learn more had we reached that level. But it is good for even at this level. We have competed with different teams with different experiences and…...
Menu