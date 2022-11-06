GREEN Buffaloes women’s team coach Charles Haalubono says the team is still learning to compete at a high level after losing to Simba Queens in the last group game of the CAF Women’s Champions League. Buffaloes suffered a 2-0 defeat to finish third in Group A behind hosts AS FAR and Simba Queens. Haalubono said in a post-match interview that Buffaloes went into the tournament to learn and had set the target of reaching the semi-final. “We came here to learn, that’s why our target was to reach the semi-finals. We were going to learn more had we reached that level. But it is good for even at this level. We have competed with different teams with different experiences and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.