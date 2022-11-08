ZAMBIA Women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape says the two international friendly matches against Colombia are good to gauge the team as they kick start preparations for the 2023 Australia/New Zealand World Cup. The Copper Queens will play Colombia on November 12 and 15 in Cali with the team expected to leave tomorrow evening. The Mwape tutored side regrouped in Lusaka on Sunday and had their first training session at Nkoloma Stadium. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mwape said the two friendlies would help his technical bench assess the players before they start the final phase of the World Cup preparations. “The whole idea is to look at some of the new players. We just want to see how fit our…...



