CHAMPIONS Nkwazi defeated Napsa B to consolidate their three points advantage on top of the Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) elite league table after Week-15 encounters. The win at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Main Campus, came after Nkwazi had earlier beaten Napsa A 4-2 in the deferred round-14 matches. The back-to-back wins pushed Nkwazi’s points tally to 33, three points clear of second-placed Red Arrows. In the game against Napsa B, International Master (IM) Gillan Bwalya beat Alinaswe Sichone on board one to give Nkwazi a point lead, but Lyapa Chisha drew his club level with a victory against William Mwape on board two. However, Justin Daka re-established Nkwazi’s advantage with a win against Vukani Kakanda on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.