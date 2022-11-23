ZAMBIA Under-17 men’s national team coach Ian Bakala says he is confident the lads will make the country proud by qualifying for the Africa Cup after naming a final 20-player squad for the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations |COSAFA qualifier to be held next month. Eight players from the UEFA Invitational Tournament held in Georgia earlier this year have made the cut, while defender Taonga Mkandawire has made the final list after a one-year absence from the team. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Bakala said the target heading into the tournament is to qualify for the Africa Cup without negotiations. Bakala said he is confident the named team was equal to the task, adding that hard work and team…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.