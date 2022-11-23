BUDDING chess star Victoria Mweetwa scored an impressive five points out of seven to be among the 12 ladies’ that secured positions in the second phase of the Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) selection for national team trials. Mweetwa who missed last year’s final qualifications by a whisker, started the two-day competition at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), with back-to-back wins against Gracey Chipepo and Joana Chemba. The youngster went on to draw her second-round match against Nilla Sauti before losing to Portiah Mututubanya. Mweetwa then bounced back strongly by recording two straight wins against Mary Mashane and Mutema Nshikokola before settling for a draw in the last round against Precious Nshikokola. With four wins, two draws, and a…...



