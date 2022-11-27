GOVERNMENT has urged the 2022 AUSC region five games bond athletes to reap medals at the tournament that starts on the 2nd to 3rd of December in Malawi. Addressing the 230 athletes and officials at the OYDC-Zambia send off ceremony on Saturday, Sports Permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe said he was confident that the teams would make the country proud. Chileshe said he was happy that for the first time government had taken a record of 223 officials and athletes from 12 sports disciplines. The sports disciplines include football, Volleyball, Basketball, Taekwondo, Judo, E-Sport, Lawn Tennis, Boxing, Swimming, Athletics, and Paralympics. “Government commends your hard work and resilience through these difficult times and preparations. I encourage you all to continue working…...



