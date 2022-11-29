FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says the association is running a trial run with a proposed official match ball for the Zambian league. Speaking in an interview on Monday, Kashala said the proposed match ball pilot project is FIFA approved and would be given to clubs for a trial run before fully rolling it out. He said the association is working on staying on time with modern trends of having a match for the Zambia Super League just like other top leagues in the world do. “We are moving with modern trends of having a match ball for our league. Some top leagues in the world have an official match ball and we are moving in that direction as well…....



