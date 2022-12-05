THE Zambian National anthem was yesterday sung with honour and dignity at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe Malawi after Zambia minted its first gold medal at the ongoing African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games. The medal was won by Peter Chilambo who beat Malawi’s Frank Nkunika 4-1 in an E-sports street fight. Zambia has further recorded a silver medal in E-sports football through Jonathan Mwala who lost to Malawi’s Jones Masiye 3-1. Gold medalist in E-sports street fight Peter Chilambo said it is amazing to win gold for Zambia. “Obviously, the fight was tough and I’m happy to win a medal for my country. The competition has been tough but by God’s grace I managed to mint…...



