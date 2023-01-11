SUPER League side Chambishi has appointed Lewington Mujembe as its new head coach after impressing in an interim capacity since October. Mujembe stepped into the interim coach role on October 26 last year after the club sent Kaunda Simonda on administrative leave pending the expiry of his contract. Since then, Mujembe has lifted the club that was wallowing in the relegation zone to 11th on the log with 23 points. In nine matches, his team has recorded six wins among them a 2 – 0 victory over giants Zesco United. “Chambishi Football Club executive has with immediate effect appointed Mr Lewington Mujembe as head coach on a 2 – year performance based contract. The EXCO has wished the new coach…...



