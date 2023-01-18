STRIKER Hellen Mubanga has returned to the Women’s national team set up 539 days after her last appearance. Mubanga who recently recovered from a long-term injury joins Bruce Mwape’s 33-member local squad that has been summoned to camp ahead of the Women’s FIFA World Cup. The Zaragoza CFF forward is the only foreign-based player in Mwape’s squad and will be making her return to the Copper Queens after being out for 15 months while recovering from a knee injury in Zambia. Mwape yesterday unveiled his 33-member local-based squad to begin preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July – 20 August. The gaffer has also handed call-ups to Misozi…...



