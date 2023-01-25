WOMEN’S national team striker Hellen Mubanga says she is excited to be back with the national team after being kept away by an injury. And women’s national team assistant coach Florence Mwila says the first camp of the year is a good opportunity to assess new players that are performing well in the national league. Speaking in an interview with FAZ media on Tuesday, Mubanga said she will have to work extra hard to catch up with the rest of the team. “I am excited to be back after an injury. I received a great welcome and it didn’t feel like I was away for a long time. The team has been working hard and I will need to put…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.