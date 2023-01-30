ZAMBIAN International Evans Kangwa has parted company with Arsenal Tula after six years with the Russian outfit. The club confirmed his exit in a post on its website where it hailed Kangwa for his the memories he created wearing the red and yellow outfit. “Evans joined the gunsmith roster in September 2017. With his dribbling, explosive speed and scoring instinct, he made the Tula fans fall in love with him. The winning goal against Zenit in the third official match for Arsenal, a double against the same Petersburgers in Tula in the winter of 2018, the celebration of a spectacular goal against Spartak at the Tula stadium – these and other moments will be warm for a long time to…...



