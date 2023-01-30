THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says changing the league calendar is not a solution to fixing the poor playing conditions during the rainy season. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said investing in infrastructure development was the only permanent solution to the problem of bad pitches. A lot of concerns have been raised with regard to poor playing conditions this rainy season, with Southern Province suspending provincial league games following a heavy downpour that left many football grounds unplayable. Kashala said it was important for stakeholders to understand that the calendar is not really run independently from the rest of the World as it was dictated by football’s mother body FIFA. “We do understand that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.