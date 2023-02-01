FORMER 400m hurdle World Champion Samuel Matete says the country’s expectations on Muzala Samukonga and other athletes reaping medals at the international level were high following the standard set last season. Speaking in an interview after watching Samukonga, Kennedy Luchembe and Patrick Nyambe qualify for the 2023 All-Africa Games during the All-Comers Meet held at the Levy Mwanawansa Stadium in Ndola, Matete said Zambians were expectant of medals from the trio at the All-Africa Games set for Accra, Ghana. Samukonga won the 400m final dash with his seasonal-best time of 45.16 seconds, beating the All Africa Games qualifying standard of 46.64 seconds. Luchembe ran a time of 46.13 seconds and was pipped to silver by Patrick Nyambe who timed 45.79…...



