NATIONAL women’s rugby sevens team director Willis Magasa says Zambia has what it takes to win the Africa Women’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games pre-qualifiers tournament set for Lusaka. Zambia is expected to host the event on July 1 and 2 at Lusaka Rugby Club. The top three teams out of 10, will qualify for the Africa Women’s sevens Paris Olympics Games 2024 final qualifiers in Tunisia. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Magasa said the team has the capacity and depth to qualify for the next round of the qualifiers. He said the team has set a target of not only qualifying for the next but winning the tournament on home soil. “It is not going to be an easy competition…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.