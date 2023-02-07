Kananelo Rapuleng of Lesotho tackles Vincent Kalinda of Zambia during the 2018 Cosafa Under 17 Youth Championships football match between Zambia and Lesotho at the Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius on 22 July 2018 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

THE Zambia U-20 men’s national team wraps up its TotalEnergies U20 AFCON Egypt 2023 pre-tournament friendly tour today when they test their credentials against Senegal. Coach Chisi Mbewe will get yet another preliminary overview of his team’s readiness for the U20 AFCON against the Junior Teranga Lions on the West African tour before heading to Egypt for the tournament that kicks off on February 19. Zambia heads into the Senegal encounter on the back of a 4-2 loss to Nigeria last Friday evening at the Moshoood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. Speaking in an interview, Mbewe said the Senegal encounter is a last litmus test for Zambia ahead of the tournament in Egypt. Mbewe added that the Senegal friendly would provide…...