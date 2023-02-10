SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has counselled youths across the country not to neglect their talents at the expense of education. Speaking during the book launch of ‘JUDO the sport that leveraged my life’ authored by President Hakainde Hichilema’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC) Shapa Wakunguma, Nkandu said it was important for sports personalities to combine education with sports. “Allow me to state that sport is not a disturbance to education, unlike the narrative that was spread in the past. I appeal to everyone of us to change the narrative that sport is a destruction to education. My counsel to sports personalities out there is that if you are gifted with a particular talent by God, do not neglect your talent in the pursuit…...



