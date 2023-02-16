THE Cycling Association of Zambia (CAZ) says it needs a K5 million budget to carry out programmes on its calendar which includes hosting international races and opening a cycling school. Speaking in an interview yesterday, CAZ president Andrew Chibuye said his organisation had an ambitious activity calendar which required funds and called on the corporate world to be part of the activities. Chibuye said CAZ had a number of exciting races with each offering the corporate world an opportunity to get involved in the development of sport in the country. “We will have a busy year and our budget is in the range of K5 million to deliver the calendar. Of course, we need these corporate to get involved. We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.