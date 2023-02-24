COMMONWEALTH and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga is the heavy favourite to win the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) sportsman of the year award on March 3 at the Mulungushi Conference Centre. The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth gold medallist faces competition from African Rally Champion (ARC) Leroy Gomes and Mr Zambia Peter Chanda. SCZ yesterday unveiled nominations of athletes, sports administrators and journalists who will be rewarded in 17 categories in the coming Award ceremony. Speaking during the unveiling of the nominees, chairperson of the adjudicating committee Gibson Muyaule said the number of medals reaped in 2022 was a clear indication that the country was back in the champions league as stated by President Hakainde Hichilema last year. Muyaule said the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.