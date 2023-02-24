THE World Fitness Federation Zambia (WFF) Copperbelt Province is scouting for a budget of K60,000 to successfully stage the Moono Classic 2023 Championship set for Kitwe. The One-day event aimed at revamping the sport in the province is set for the Moba Hotel in Kitwe on May 6, 2023. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, WFF Zambia Copperbelt Province Chairperson Gilbert Moono said more than 85 bodybuilders from four provinces had already confirmed participation. Moono said the Championship will be held to revamp the sport in the province as well as select bodybuilders to represent the province at the Combo Classic in July. “We are scouting for a budget of K60,000 to successfully stage the Moono Classic championships set for May…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.