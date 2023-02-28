THE-Zambia Under-20 Women’s Handball Team was at the weekend crowned champions of the 2022-2023 Champions of Champions event after thumping the senior Women’s National Team 42-22 in the finals. The Champions of Champions is a competition of national teams at various levels aimed at assessing players ahead of international competitions. The U20 humiliated their seniors with an emphatic 42-22 win in the finals played at the OYDC-Zambia last weekend. U20 captain Lindiwe Ngwenya registered 17 goals as her side bullied the senior team. Ngwenya scored four quick goals in succession to give the U20 a lead in a space of two minutes before the demolition continued. The performance of the 19-year-old saw her win the Woman of the Championship award while…...
