TM LUBRICANTS has pumped in a whooping K100,000 sponsorship package to become headline sponsor for the first round of the Zambia Motor Rally set for March 11-12. And Planet Spares has pledged to provide technical support for drivers at the competition. Speaking during a media briefing, Tuesday, TM Lubricants Corporate Affairs Manager Sharon Musonda said the company felt indebted to contribute to the development of sports and decided to associate itself with Motorsport. The K100,000 sponsorship package is divided into K70,000 in cash while the K30,000 is in kind. “We are excited to be part of this ceremony where we are unveiling our K100,000 sponsorship package to Zambia MotorSport ahead of the first national rally. It is sufficient to mention…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.