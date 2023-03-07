SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has confirmed that the ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has cleared and issued United States of America-based defender Aime Mabika with a Zambian passport. This clearance means the towering defender is eligible and will be available for selection for Chipolopolo’s back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho this month. The USA-based defender who plays for Inter-Miami together with recently cleared Scotland-based Frankie Musonda were handed their first Chipolopolo call-ups during an international friendly in Turkey last year, after they had impressed then Chipolopolo gaffer Aljosa Asanovic. Musonda went on to make his Chipolopolo debut during the AFCON qualifier fixture against Ivory Coast and Comoros while Mabika was waiting for his naturalisation process to be completed. Nkandu…...



