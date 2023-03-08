FAZ has rebuffed claims of alleged mismanagement of the FIFA funded stadia rehabilitation project in four provinces. Social media went ablaze on Tuesday, with a number of football fanatics asking FAZ to provide an update on the state of the four stadiums being rehabilitated under the FIFA funds project. Others asked FAZ to take a quick check on the rate at which the works were being done by the contracted companies . But in a statement, Tuesday, FAZ Acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe said the projects are FIFA funded with a clearly defined process for access to the funds. Lengwe said FIFA was providing $300,000 for each of the four stadia and the funds were subjected to auditing both internally…...
