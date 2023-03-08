SOCCER fans have expressed excitement over the clearance of the United States-based defender Aime Mabika ahead of Chipolopolo’s back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho this month. Government through the Minister of Sport Elvis Nkandu announced on Monday night that the towering defender had been cleared and issued with a Zambian passport. “We wish to officially announce to the nation that the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has cleared and issued Aime Mabika with a Zambian Passport. The finalisation of the naturalisation process of the United States-based defender Amie Mabika could now make him available to play for the national team including the two uninterrupted AFCON Group H fixtures against Lesotho scheduled…...



