UNDER-23 coach Osward Mutapa says his team will need to be conscious to get a victory against Egypt in the AFCON qualifiers in Cairo. The U23 squad is set to leave the country this evening for an international friendly against Niger on Friday before facing Egypt in the final round of the AFCON qualifiers. Speaking after a training session on Tuesday, Mutapa said the team was ready for its Cairo assignment. “We have the two games with the first one being an away game which we feel we should be conscious of, and try and get a resounding result away from home before coming to finish the job at home. They are tough games but we are equally prepared and…...



