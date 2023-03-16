AVRAM Grant says he doesn’t know what is happening with regards to Aime Mabika’s availability for Zambia’s tie against Lesotho. Last week, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu announced that the towering defender from Major League Soccer club Inter-Miami had been cleared and issued a Zambian passport. But FAZ Technical Director Lyson Zulu seemed to suggest that the player’s passport was not ready, saying he was advised to keep checking on the progress at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal security. Speaking in an interview Wednesday, Grant said he didn’t know what was happening with Mabika but insisted that the player was in plans. “I don’t know what is happening with Mabika and we will deal with this. He is an…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.