UNDER-17 striker Linecker Mbesuma says his ambition is to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and help Zambia qualify for the World Cup. The South African-based youngster is among 48 players summoned by Ian Bakala for the 10-days camp ahead of the Algeria 2023 AFCON set for next month. And Bakala has urged provinces to stop sending overaged players to the U17 setup and risk the country being suspended. In an interview, Thursday, Linecker Mbesuma said his ambition was to win the AFCON and help Zambia book a slot at the U17 World Cup. “It feels great to be called for the Zambia U17 team, this has been my dream and it is an honour to play for…...



